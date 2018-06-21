Two dead after falling into pit hole in Aranayake

June 21, 2018   12:54 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Two persons have reportedly died after falling into a toilet pit in Aranayake. 

A 70-year-old man and a 34-year-old, both residents of Aranayake, have been identified as the deceased. 

According to reports, one person had fallen into the pit this morning while an individual who had attempted to rescue him had also died, possibly due to inhaling a lethal toxic gas. 

The bodies have been recovered and placed at the Aranayake Hospital while police are conducting further investigations. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories