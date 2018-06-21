Two dead after falling into pit hole in Aranayake

Two persons have reportedly died after falling into a toilet pit in Aranayake.

A 70-year-old man and a 34-year-old, both residents of Aranayake, have been identified as the deceased.

According to reports, one person had fallen into the pit this morning while an individual who had attempted to rescue him had also died, possibly due to inhaling a lethal toxic gas.

The bodies have been recovered and placed at the Aranayake Hospital while police are conducting further investigations.