Body of Saudi tourist who drowned in Mahaweli River found

The body of the Saudi Arabian tourist, who went missing after an inflatable boat toppled in the Mahaweli River, has been recovered in the Warathenna area.

The 24-year-old female university student from Saudi Arabia was reported missing after the white water rafting boat toppled yesterday (20) at Gohagoda, Katugastota.

Police said that a group of 7 tourists from Saudi Arabia were on the boat which had commenced its journey from Peradeniya, and that only 6 of them were rescued.

The body was found following a search operation carried out along the banks of the river.