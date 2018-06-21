Body of Saudi tourist who drowned in Mahaweli River found

June 21, 2018   01:49 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

The body of the Saudi Arabian tourist, who went missing after an inflatable boat toppled in the Mahaweli River, has been recovered in the Warathenna area. 

The 24-year-old female university student from Saudi Arabia was reported missing after the white water rafting boat toppled yesterday (20) at Gohagoda, Katugastota.  

Police said that a group of 7 tourists from Saudi Arabia were on the boat which had commenced its journey from Peradeniya, and that only 6 of them were rescued.

The body was found following a search operation carried out along the banks of the river. 

