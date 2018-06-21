Court summons PTL Chairman Geoffrey Aloysius

-

Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) owner Arjun Aloysius and its CEO Kasun Palisena have been further remanded till 5th of July, by the order of the Fort Magistrate.

Meanwhile the court also issued summons on the Chairman of PTL, Geoffrey Aloysius, who is the father of Arjun Aloysius, the main accused in the Central Bank treasury bond scam.

They were arrested by Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officers on February 04, who arrived at their respective residences in Colombo.

On February 02, the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court named former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran, his son-in-law Arjun Aloysius and Perpetual Treasuries CEO Kasun Palisena as suspects in the CID’s investigation into the bond scam.