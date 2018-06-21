Two persons killed in wild elephant attack

-

Two individuals have been killed in a wild elephant attack in the Madawala Ulpatha area, Lihinipitiya within the Naula police division.

The incident has taken place near the forest reserve in Lihinipitiya, while the victims were returning from a neighboring house on a motorcycle last night.

One individual has been identified as Sumudu Kamal Bandara (30), father of one who was living in Lihinipitiya, Madawala Ulpatha area.

The other deceased was a resident of Waththegedara area. He has been identified as Nalaka Ruwan (29), a father of two.

Police has commenced investigating the place where the two individuals were attacked. The magistrate’s inquiry will be conducted by Naula Magistrate.