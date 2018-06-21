Rare owl found inside Katunayake airport

June 21, 2018   03:31 pm

The Young Zoologists’ Association has successfully captured a rare species of barn owl (Atu Bakamuna) at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

This owl was spotted and captured yesterday (20) while trapped inside a building of the exports terminal at the airport.

It was reported that the owl will be released to a suitable area.

Barn owls typically reside in the countryside and the reason for this owl being found at the airport has not been discovered yet.

