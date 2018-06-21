Postal workers on strike to receive only part of June wages

The Post Master General says that only employees of the Postal Department who report for duties will be paid the salary for the month of June and that those who continue to engage in strike action will only be paid a salary calculated for the period from Jun 01 to 11.

Issuing a notice today (21), the Post Master General D.L.P. Rohana Abhayaratne requested the employees of the Postal Department who are still engaged in the ongoing strike to end it and report back to duty without delay.

He said that salary for the month of June will only be paid to workers who are reporting for duties and that those who continue to engage in the strike action will only receive wages calculated for the period from June 01 to 11.