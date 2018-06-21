Sub Inspector sentenced for misleading the court

June 21, 2018   06:09 pm

A Sub Inspector has been sentenced to a three years rigorous imprisonment after he was found guilty of three charges including submitting of a forged document to the courts for the Maligakanda Additional Magistrate to grant bail to a suspect. 

The Sub Inspector had served as the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Maligakanda police station, Ada Derana reporter said.

In addition to the sentence, the Colombo High Court Judge Wikum Kaluarachchi ordered the accused to pay a fine of Rs 29,500.

The Attorney General had filed a case against him under three charges including the submitting of a falsified medical report to get a suspect released on bail in a case which was heard by the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court in July 2007. 

