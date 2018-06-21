Indian arrested at Airport foreign currencies worth USD 60,000

A foreign national was apprehended by the Customs officials, today (21), at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for attempting to smuggle out foreign currency.

The arrested suspect is a 54 year old Indian departing for China, according to the Customs.

The Customs officials have seized foreign currencies worth USD 60,000 on the suspect.

Further investigations regarding the matter are carried out by the Customs attached to the BIA.