Indian arrested at Airport foreign currencies worth USD 60,000

June 21, 2018   11:30 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A foreign national was apprehended by the Customs officials, today (21), at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for attempting to smuggle out foreign currency.

The arrested suspect is a 54 year old Indian departing for China, according to the Customs.

The Customs officials have seized foreign currencies worth USD 60,000 on the suspect.

Further investigations regarding the matter are carried out by the Customs attached to the BIA.

