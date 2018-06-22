Cops among 5 injured in shootout with armed robbers in Matara

A gang of around 6 individuals had entered a jewellery shop in the Matara town at around 10.00am this morning (22) and were robbing the place when a civilian nearby had noticed the events and notified the police.

A team of police officers had immediately arrived at the scene while an exchange of gunfire ensued between the suspects and the policemen.

Three police officers, a civilian and a woman have been injured in the shootout and have been admitted to the Matara Hospital. One of the wounded police officers is said to be in critical condition.

Two motorcycles and an automatic weapon used by the suspects have been taken into custody.

However, police believe that several suspects were also injured during the shooting and investigations have been launched to apprehend them.