The appeal filed challenging the verdict delivered on Ven. Galagoda Athhe Gnanasara Thero will be taken up today (22).

The appeal, which was slated to be taken up on Monday (18), had been postponed to today due to the absence of an official from the Attorney General’s Department for the hearing.

However, a prison spokesperson mentioned that Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero, who is currently imprisoned, will not be produced at the Homagama Magistrate’s Court today.

The National Organaizer of Bodu Bala Sena organization Ven. Vitharandeniya Nanda Thero emphasized that the monks who are already conducting a Satyagraha campaign are willing to commence a fast unto death, if Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero does not receive bail today.