Police officer injured in Matara shootout dies; main suspect arrested

One of the police officers injured in the shootout with a gang of armed robbers in the Matara town this morning has succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at the Matara Hospital.

Police Constable Weerasinghe (No. 69532) has died from gunshot injuries.

Meanwhile a suspect connected to the incident has also been arrested by police.

Chamara Indrajith, who is believed to be the main suspect in the jewellery store robbery which led to the shootout, was arrested following a search operation at Hunukotuwa, Matara.

The suspect is a resident of Maligatenna, Veyangoda.

A gang of around 6 individuals had entered a jewellery shop in the Matara town at around 10.00am this morning (22) and were robbing the place when a civilian nearby had noticed the events and notified the police.

A team of police officers had immediately arrived at the scene while an exchange of gunfire ensued between the suspects and the policemen.

Three police officers, a civilian and a woman were injured in the shootout and admitted to the Matara Hospital. However, one of the wounded police officers who was in critical condition had succumbed to injuried a short while ago.

Two motorcycles and an automatic weapon used by the suspects have been taken into custody.

However, police believe that several suspects were also injured during the shooting and investigations have been launched to apprehend the remaining suspects.