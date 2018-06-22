Rajarata University closed indefinitely

-

The University of Rajarata has been closed until further notice as per a decision taken by the administration of the university.

This decision was taken after several students had entered the administration building of the university yesterday (21) and forcibly stayed inside, said the Vice Chancellor Prof. Ranjith Wijewardena.

Accordingly, all students in hostels have been notified to leave the hostels before 10 a.m. today (22).

It was reported that the Students’ Union had been called for a discussion with the Vice Chancellor regarding certain issues including suspension of classes of several students. But the students protested when an acting Vice Chancellor was assigned to lead the discussion.

Meanwhile, the five students of the Faculty of Agriculture in Labuduwa, Galle, who were arrested due to a ragging incident, have been remanded.

Four female students and one male student, in their second and third academic years in Agriculture Faculty, were among the remanded, according to Akmeemana Police.