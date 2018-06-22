Special investigation against leopard killers  Kiriella

-

The individuals responsible for the killing of a leopard at Ambalkulam area in Kilinochchi will be punished accordingly, says Deputy Minister of Sustainable Development, Wildlife and Regional Development Palitha Thevarapperuma.

He made these comments to the media last night (21).

The deputy minister added that the Minister of Sustainable Development, Wildlife and Regional Development Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka has approved to take the maximum legal actions to be taken against the killers.

The government is investigating the killing of the leopard that had attacked a village in the Kilinochchi area, says the Leader of the House, Minister Lakshman Kiriella.

He emphasized this today (22) responding to a query raised in the parliament regarding the incident.

Minister of Buddha Sasana Gamini Jayawickrama also pointed out that immediate legal actions need to be taken against the killing of the leopard and the responsible individuals should be arrested.