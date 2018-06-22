Three suspects acquitted over firearms found inside temple during election

-

The Colombo High Court has acquitted three individuals who had been charged for the possession of several firearms including T56 rifles, found hidden at Sri Bodhirajarama Viharaya in Maligawatta during the presidential election in 2010.

Few days prior to the election, two T56 assault rifles, 50 hand grenades and 210 live ammunition rounds were taken into custody in the premises of Maligawatta Bodhirajarama Viharaya.

A case had been filed against the chief incumbent of Maligawatta Bodhirajarama Viharaya Ven. Uva-thenna Sumana thero, Ven. Mawela Subodha thero, Sandagam Subramaniyam, K. Tamil Chelvam and P. Rajabalan.

Considering that evidence against the third, fourth and fifth suspects, named Sandagam Subramaniyam, K. Tamil Chelvam and P. Rajabalan, was inadequate to proceed with case, the Colombo High Court decided to acquit them.

High Court also ordered to summon the examination of evidence against the other two suspects of the case, chief incumbent of Maligawatta Bodhirajarama Viharaya Ven. Uva-thenna Sumana thero and Ven. Mawela Subodha thero, on the 4th of July.