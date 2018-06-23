Youth stabbed to death in front of hotel in Mount Lavinia

June 23, 2018   11:55 am

A person has been stabbed and killed with sharp objects in Mount Lavinia. 

Police said that the murder had occurred at around 10.00pm last night in front of a hotel in the area. 

The deceased has been identified as a 29-year-old youth living at Dharmapala Mawatha, Mount Lavinia. 

Preliminary inquiries carried out by the police has uncovered that the murder has been committed over a personal dispute.

Two suspects have been identified in connection with the murder while Mount Lavinia Police is conducting further investigations to arrest them. 

