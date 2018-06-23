Court orders arrest of leopard killers based on video footage

The Kilinochchi Magistrate’s Court has ordered the arrest of the individuals responsible for the beating and killing of a leopard at Ambalakulam in Kilinochchi.

When a case filed by the Wildlife Department was taken up last evening, the court ordered to arrest the suspects based on the video footage recorded during the incident.

Meanwhile the Director of Wildlife Health at the Department of Wildlife Conservation Dr. Tharaka Prasad condemned the incident as deplorable.

He stated that it is essential that the public acts with utmost patience while wildlife officers perform their relevant duties.

The director said that it is not suitable to use tranquilizers on the Sri Lankan leopard, an endangered animal native to island nation.

Assistant director of wildlife in the Kilinochchi region, D.U. Saranga, says that there is a dense forest area located around 4 kilometers away from the village of Ambalakulam and that the leopard had come to prey on animals such dogs and chickens living near houses.