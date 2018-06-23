Six more arrested over incident at Mallakam Junction

-

Six more suspects have been arrested in connection with the recent incident of unruly behavior at Mallakam Junction in Tellippalai, Jaffna.

Police said that the 6 suspects, residents of Mallakam, were ordered remanded until June 29 after being produced at the Mallakam Magistrate’s Court.

Meanwhile the 8 suspects previously arrested in connection with the same incident were also remanded until June 29.

This brings the total number of suspects arrested so far over the incident to 14.

One person died after being shot by police officers, who had intervened to resolve a tense situation involving two groups wielding swords near the Mallakam Church on June 17.