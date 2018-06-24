Two suspected arrested over brutal killing of leopard

-

Two suspects among the mob that brutally killed the leopard at Kilinochchi have been arrested, stated the Police Spokesperson.

The 2 suspects are residents of Kilinochchi, according to the Police.

A group of villagers had captured and killed a leopard after it had reportedly attacked and injured around 10 people in, Kilinochchi on the 21st June.

Assistant director of wildlife in the Kilinochchi region, D.U. Saranga, says that there is a dense forest area located around 4 kilometers away from the village of Ambalakulam and that the leopard had come to prey on animals such dogs and chickens living near houses.

Investigations are currently underway to arrest the individuals who killed the leopard.