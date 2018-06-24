Two suspected arrested over brutal killing of leopard

June 24, 2018   10:06 am

-

Two suspects among the mob that brutally killed the leopard at Kilinochchi have been arrested, stated the Police Spokesperson.

The 2 suspects are residents of Kilinochchi, according to the Police.

A group of villagers had captured and killed a leopard after it had reportedly attacked and injured around 10 people in, Kilinochchi on the 21st June.

Assistant director of wildlife in the Kilinochchi region, D.U. Saranga, says that there is a dense forest area located around 4 kilometers away from the village of Ambalakulam and that the leopard had come to prey on animals such dogs and chickens living near houses.  

Investigations are currently underway to arrest the individuals who killed the leopard.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories