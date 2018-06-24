Train services from Puttalam-Colombo to be conducted in 2 segments today

Due to renovation the train services on the Puttalam-Colombo track will be conducted in 2 segments until 4 pm today (24), stated the Railway Control Room.

The train services will be operated from Colombo to Seeduwa and Negombo to Chilaw and Puttalam, according to the Railway Control Room.

After 4 pm today, the railway operations will be conducted as usual, they further said.

Meanwhile, train service on the coastal line from Wellawatta to Kollupitiya will be restricted from 7 am to 3 pm today.

This decision was taken due to the National Cycling Championship 2018, stated the Police.