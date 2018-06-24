Some try to disrupt unity between President and PM  P. Harrison

Minister of Social Empowerment P. Harrison said that some are trying to disrupt the unity between the President and the Prime Minister.

He stated this joining a meeting held in Anuradhapura.

Certain people cannot bear it when the two parties work together to develop the country equally throughout, stated the Minister.

The aim of 16 SLFP MPs who left was to vote against the PM at the no-confidence motion and push away UNP to attain their own goals; however it was not successful, he further said.