There may be a golden era in UNP with a young political leadership, says State Minister Sujeewa Senasinghe.

He stated this at Kandy, commenting to the media.

He pointed out that no candidate will be a challenge to the UNP at the upcoming Presidential Elections.

There are clean leader within the UNP for the future of the country and those leaders will be guided for the victory of UNP in the future, he added.