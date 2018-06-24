Two suspects of Matara incident transferred to Angunakolapelessa Prison

Two suspects related to the Matara shooting incident have been transferred to the Angunakolapelessa Prison from Karapitiya Teaching Hospital where they receiving treatment.

The Police had transferred them from the hospital this afternoon (24) in midst of heavy security.

The transferred suspects are the crime gang members Kosgoda Tharaka and Athula Kithsiri Kumara and the brother of Kosgoda Tharaka is still receiving treatment at the hospital under police guard.

The Galle Magistrate ordered to remand the suspects until July 2nd, yesterday (23).