A Special visit to Bodh Gaya for Sri Lankan Armed Forces Personnel

Sri Lankan Army commander and 80 Sri Lankan Armed Forces personnel and their families commenced on a three day trip to Bodh Gaya in India under the special invitation of the Indian High Commission.

Releasing a press release today (24), the Indian High Commission in Colombo stated:



“The High Commission of India organized a special visit to Bodh Gaya in India for 80 Sri Lankan Armed Forces personnel and their families. The three-day visit includes travel to and from India on an Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft, which was specifically deployed from India to transport the travellers. Apart from a visit to the sacred Mahabodhi Temple, various other events and activities, including interaction with their Indian counterparts and a tour of the Officers Training Academy (OTA) at Gaya, are part of the group’s itinerary, which is being coordinated by the Indian Army.



Shri Taranjit Singh Sandhu, High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, and Lt. General Mahesh Senanayake, Sri Lankan Army Commander met the Sri Lankan personnel and their families at Colombo airport on June 24, before the group embarked upon their visit to India. The travellers shared their excitement about their special visit, and thanked the Government of India for organizing it.



The visit to Bodh Gaya is yet another manifestation of the shared Buddhist heritage of India and Sri Lanka, and will help deepen the bonds of friendship and camaraderie that exist between the Armed Forces of both countries.”