Army Corporal shot at by unidentified gunmen

June 25, 2018   08:52 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

An Army Corporal has been shot at and injured by unidentified gunmen at Chakkindarama Road in Ratmalana, stated the Police Spokesperson.

According to the Police Spokesperson, The incident had occurred at around 7.20 am this morning (25) and the gunmen have arrived in a three-wheeler and a motorcycle.

The Corporal had been shot while he was at the house of a Lieutenant Colonel and was admitted to the Kalubowila Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Mt. Lavinia Police has commenced further investigations on the incident.

