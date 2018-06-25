Galle to become South Asias best tourist destination
June 25, 2018 09:54 am
Galle district will be made the best tourist destination in South Asia, says Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.
He pointed out the necessity of implementing development projects in the city for this purpose.
Prime Minister made these comments at a discussion held at National Maritime Museum in Galle, regarding unauthorized and inappropriate constructions within the perimeters of the Galle city which is a UNESCO world heritage site.