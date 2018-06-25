Eight Sri Lankans arrested for attempting to enter Turkey illegally

-

Eight Sri Lankan nationals have been arrested in Georgia while attempting to enter Turkey illegally.

According to the foreign media, the Georgian security forces have made the arrest on the border of Adjara. The group had been trying to enter Turkey via Georgia, stated the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The investigations against the arrested suspects will be carried out in accordance with the criminal code of Georgia.

Under the Georgian law, a foreigner could be sentenced to 4-5 years for an offence of this sort.

In 2016, 38 incidents of illegal attempts to enter Turkey have been reported, while 55 incidents were reported in 2015, says foreign media.