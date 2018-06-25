Four more arrested over leopard killing

Four more suspects have been arrested by the police over the incident of brutally killing a leopard, stated the police.

The arrests have been made at around 9.05 pm last night (24), according to the Police.

The arrested suspects are a 23 year old Turai Rasa Prathap, 22 year old Thyagarasa Soopan and 24 year old Sinnarasa Pirindan of Krishnapuram and a 26 year old Thambirasa Thawarasa from Piramandanaru-Dharmapuram.

The arrested suspects will be presented at the Kilinochchi Magistrate’s Court today (25).

Altogether 6 suspects have been arrested regarding the incident and Kilinochchi Police are conducting further investigations.