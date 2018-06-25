Four more arrested over leopard killing

Four more arrested over leopard killing

June 25, 2018   10:37 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Four more suspects have been arrested by the police over the incident of brutally killing a leopard, stated the police.

The arrests have been made at around 9.05 pm last night (24), according to the Police.

The arrested suspects are a 23 year old Turai Rasa Prathap, 22 year old Thyagarasa Soopan and 24 year old Sinnarasa Pirindan of Krishnapuram and a 26 year old Thambirasa Thawarasa from Piramandanaru-Dharmapuram.

The arrested suspects will be presented at the Kilinochchi Magistrate’s Court today (25).

Altogether 6 suspects have been arrested regarding the incident and Kilinochchi Police are conducting further investigations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories