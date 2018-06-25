Postal workers issues will be resolved tomorrow  Postal Minister

Solutions for postal workers’ issues will be provided by tomorrow (26), stated the Minister of Post, Postal Services and Muslim Religious Affairs Abdul Haleem.

He pointed out that the government has taken every measure to grant the demands of the postal workers.

The Salaries Commission, which will meet tomorrow, will approve the salary recommendations for the Postal Service, after which it will be presented to the Cabinet, said the Minister.

According to him, the Chairman of the Salary Commission has already agreed to approve the proposal.

Meanwhile, the United Postal Trade Union Front says that 25 more trade unions have pledged their support to the postal trade union action from today (25).

The Co-convener of the Front Chinthaka Bandara stated that the trade unions of the Ports, Education, Health, Estate and Public Management Services have decided to support the cause.

He further stated that the strike will be continued until their demands are met.