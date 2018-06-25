Three persons apprehended with heroin in Borella

June 25, 2018   11:31 am

Three suspects have been apprehended for the possession of heroin, following several raids carried out by the police.

One individual has been arrested yesterday (24) at around 6.10 p.m. at Kithulwatta area, in Borella police division, along with 24 g 110 mg of heroin. The 20-year-old suspect has been identified as a resident of Borella.

The second suspect (23), who is also a resident of Borella, was taken into custody at around 7.10 p.m. last night, with 23 g 520 mg of heroin. The arrest was made near the roundabout at Borella Cemetery. 

A third raid was carried out at around 8.30 p.m. last night at the Borella Cemetery Roundabout,at which the police have managed to arrest another individual along with 23 g 10 mg of heroin. The suspect is a 20-year-old residing in Borella.

All three suspects are slated to be produced before the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court today (25).

