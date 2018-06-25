Felling fruit trees without license to be prohibited

-

A program to prohibit cutting all the recommended and recognized and specified fruit trees by the Agriculture Department and specialists will be implemented in the future, says President Maithripala Sirisena.

The President added that the government has decided to increase taxes for the imported fruits considering the difficulties faced by the local fruit dealers.

According to President Maithripala Sirisena, this program is slated to be implemented from next month.

He made these statements at the reorganization of Sri Lanka Freedom Party’s (SLFP) electoral committees in Polonnaruwa.