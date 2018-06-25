Wimalaweera wants Basil as Presidential Candidate of SLPP

-

MP Wimalaweera Dissanayake says that he would like to see the Former Minister Basil Rajapaksa become the Presidential Candidate of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) at the upcoming Presidential Election.

He further stated that he would, however, support any candidate suggested by the Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

These statements were made by the MP Wimalaweera Dissanayake at an SLPP meeting held in the Ampara area.

