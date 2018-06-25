Road in front of Postal Ministry blocked due to protest

-

The D. R. Wijewardene Mawatha from Maradana to Fort in front of the Postal Services Ministry is currently blocked due to a protest conducted by the postal workers.

However, a discussion is currently being held between the postal employees and the National Salaries and Cadres Commission officials.

The Convener of the United Postal Trade Union Front, Chinthaka Bandara, said that the discussions are held to find a fair solution for their demands.