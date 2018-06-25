Mob stealing laptops and jewelry caught by police

June 25, 2018   01:29 pm

A gang of thieves, that has been stealing laptops and jewelry from houses while the residents were still inside, has been apprehended, stated the Badulla police.

The arrested suspects were 17, 21 and 24 year-old individuals and had been engaged in these acts of thievery over a long period of time.

Police investigations have uncovered that these individuals had spent the money obtained by selling the stolen items on heroin.

The police have managed to take three stolen laptops and 3 gold rings into custody.

The Badulla police are conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

