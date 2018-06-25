-

Members of the Tamil Makkal Viduthalai Pulikal (TMVP) party have commenced a Satyagraha campaign today (25) at Mahatma Gandhi Park in Batticaloa, demanding the release of the former Eastern Province Chief Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias ‘Pillaiyan, says Ada Derana reporter.

They further demanded that their leader be acquitted of the charges of terrorism against him.

According to Ada Derana reporter, the TMVP members engaged in this campaign are using black masks to manifest their protest.

The former Eastern Province CM Pillaiyan was arrested in 2015 in connection with the murder of the Tamil National Alliance’s (TNA) Member of Parliament Joseph Pararajasingham in 2005.