Four suspects arrested over leopard killing remanded till 29th June

The four suspects arrested today (25) over the incident of brutally killing a leopard, have been remanded till 29th June, according to the Police Media Spokesperson.

The suspects were presented at the Kilinochchi Magistrate’s Court today.

The arrested suspects are a 23 year old Turai Rasa Prathap, 22 year old Thyagarasa Soopan and 24 year old Sinnarasa Pirindan of Krishnapuram and a 26 year old Thambirasa Thawarasa from Piramandanaru-Dharmapuram.

Altogether 6 suspects have been arrested regarding the incident and Kilinochchi Police is conducting further investigations.