Mahinda hasnt asked me to become Presidential Candidate  Gotabhaya

June 25, 2018   03:59 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa hasn’t informed him to contest at the coming Presidential Elections, stated former Defense Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

He expressed these views to the media, today (25), following a visit to the FCID to give statement.

If he does get a chance like that, he will revoke his US citizenship and it take only about 2 months, further stated Rajapaksa.

Responding to a question raised by the media personnel, he stated that the remark made by Anunayaka of Asgiri Chapter Ven. Wedaruwe Upali Thero, at a commemorative sermon for his birthday, was a private matter and that he is astonished by the fact that many have viewed it as a public matter.

