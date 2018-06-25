Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa hasn’t informed him to contest at the coming Presidential Elections, stated former Defense Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

He expressed these views to the media, today (25), following a visit to the FCID to give statement.

If he does get a chance like that, he will revoke his US citizenship and it take only about 2 months, further stated Rajapaksa.

Responding to a question raised by the media personnel, he stated that the remark made by Anunayaka of Asgiri Chapter Ven. Wedaruwe Upali Thero, at a commemorative sermon for his birthday, was a private matter and that he is astonished by the fact that many have viewed it as a public matter.