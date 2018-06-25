Plans to implement a Liquefied Natural Gas power plant

June 25, 2018   04:13 pm

The Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy has planned to implement the construction of a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) power plant in Keravalapitiya, for the purpose of a long-term electricity generation capacity in the country.

The proposed new power plant will be the first step of introducing LNG power plants to the country, says the Media Spokesperson of the Ministry, Sulakshana Jayawardena.

However, according to the accusations of former Commissioner of Human Rights, Dr. Prathiba Mahanamahewa, the tender procedure related to the construction of the LNG power plant has been violated and the responsible parties have acted contrary to the Electricity Act.

