Search operations launched for suspects who fled shoot out scene

Police and the Special task Force (STF) have launched a search operation to apprehend the 2 suspects who escaped during the police shoot out with Manel Rohan alias Tilak, yesterday (25), according to police.

The search operations are conducted at the Wilpita forest reserve.

A suspected criminal by the name of Manel Rohana alias ‘Tilak’, a main accomplice of notorious underworld gang leader ’Makandure Madush’, was killed following a shootout with STF personnel at Kamburupitiya, Matara, yesterday.

Based on information received by the Police Special Task Force (STF) that an armed group was roaming the Kumburupitiya area, a special roadblock was established at Wilpita on the Kumburupitiya-Akuressa road.

STF personnel stationed at the roadblock had given chase to a suspicious three-wheeler which had suddenly entered a forest area and came to a halt while shot were fired in the direction of the officers.

The STF personnel had then returned fire in the direction of the three-wheeler while the suspect in question was later found fallen on the ground with gunshot wounds. He succumbed to injuries shortly after.

A T 56 assault rifle found in his possession was taken into police custody.