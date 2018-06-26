Elections Commissioner and Party Secretaries to meet today

Secretaries of political parties will hold a special discussion with the Chairman of the Elections Commission Mahinda Deshapriya, today (26).

Commencing at 10 am today at the Elections Secretariat, the discussions will be held in 2 rounds.

At the 1st stage the, the discussions will be held between the Elections Commissioner and the Secretaries of the Political Parties that represent the Parliament and the 2nd stage would be held with the rest of the registered political parties.

A spokesperson of the Elections Commission stated that the discussions would focus on holding the Provincial Council elections without delay.

In addition, revision of the existing electoral register will also be discussed.

Meanwhile, Elections Commissioner expressed his views in this on the postponement of PC elections, at a function held yesterday (25).