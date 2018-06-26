Postal workers to report to nearest post office immediately

Postal trade unions say that another special meeting regarding the strike launched by the postal workers will be held today (26).

They said that the discussion held with the Salaries Commission concluded without a proper solution.

Convener of the United Postal Trade Union Front, Chinthaka Bandara, says that, steps will be taken to intensify the trade union action from today.

Meanwhile, Postmaster General Rohana Abeyratna has requested postal employees to report to duty at the nearest available post office immediately if it is difficult to report to the post office they serve.

He said that all Provincial Deputy Post Officers and Local Postal Superintendents have been advised to provide transport facilities and other necessary facilities to employees who report to work.