Colombo Chief Magistrate rejects bail application filed by President’s former Chief of Staff and former Chairman of the State Timber Corporation (STC) over the Rs 20 million bribe case.

The suspects were arrested by the Bribery Commission for allegedly soliciting a bribe of Rs 20 million from an Indian businessman in order to transfer the machinery equipment belonging to the Kantale Sugar Factory.



They have initially requested a bribe of Rs 540 million and later reduced the amount to Rs 100 million. The suspects were arrested while accepting an initial payment of Rs 20 million from that.