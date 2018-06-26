Bail plea of Presidents former Chief of Staff and ex-STC chairman rejected

Bail plea of Presidents former Chief of Staff and ex-STC chairman rejected

June 26, 2018   11:19 am

-

Colombo Chief Magistrate rejects bail application filed by President’s former Chief of Staff and former Chairman of the State Timber Corporation (STC) over the Rs 20 million bribe case.

On June 19th, the bail pleas of President’s former Chief of Staff, H.I.K. Mahanama and former Chairman of the State Timber Corporation (STC), P. Dissanayake, until today (26).

The suspects were arrested by the Bribery Commission for allegedly soliciting a bribe of Rs 20 million from an Indian businessman in order to transfer the machinery equipment belonging to the Kantale Sugar Factory.
 
They have initially requested a bribe of Rs 540 million and later reduced the amount to Rs 100 million. The suspects were arrested while accepting an initial payment of Rs 20 million from that.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories