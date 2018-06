Two suspects have been arrested at Dewramwehera area in Lunugamwehera for the possession of fake currency notes.

The arrest was made based on a tip-off received by the Lunugamwehera Police.

The police have found three Rs 5000 notes on the suspects.

The arrested suspects were revealed to be residents of Ambalangoda and Thanamalwila, and will be produced at the Tissamaharama Magistrate Court today (26).