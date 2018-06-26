Wildfire destroys 50 acres of Dehihinna forest reserve

Around 50 acres of the Dehihinna Forest Reserve in Atampitiya, Hali Ela has been destroyed due to a wildfire.

Reportedly, the fire which had started in the night on 24th June had lasted till early morning yesterday (25).

Many wild life and vegetation has been destroyed by the fire.

Although the police and wild life officials have attempted to control the fire, it had already spread by then, according to the police.

The fire had started due to human activities and Hali Ela police is conducting further investigations regarding this.