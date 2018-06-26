Wildfire destroys 50 acres of Dehihinna forest reserve

Wildfire destroys 50 acres of Dehihinna forest reserve

June 26, 2018   12:23 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Around 50 acres of the Dehihinna Forest Reserve in Atampitiya, Hali Ela has been destroyed due to a wildfire.

Reportedly, the fire which had started in the night on 24th June had lasted till early morning yesterday (25).

Many wild life and vegetation has been destroyed by the fire.

Although the police and wild life officials have attempted to control the fire, it had already spread by then, according to the police.

The fire had started due to human activities and Hali Ela police is conducting further investigations regarding this. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories