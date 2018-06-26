Kusal Perera cleared of any serious injury after nasty collision

- cricbuzz

Sri Lanka’s top order batsman Kusal Janith Perera has been discharged from Bridgetown Hospital having been rushed off the field in an ambulance after crashing onto the advertising hoardings during third day’s play of the third and final day-night Test match in Barbados Monday night. The 27-year-old who has had a fair share of injuries in recent times is out of danger.

“KJP was discharged from the hospital after scans cleared him. He went back to the ground. He has been cleared, but has been advised to rest. He will bat if required tomorrow,” a Sri Lanka Cricket official told Cricbuzz.

Later in the day, SLC sent out a media release, quoting team manager Asanka Gurusinha, “He is cleared of any serious injury, but we will have to wait and see, how he will come up tomorrow morning, before making a decision on whether to bat him or not.”

The fanatic third day’s play saw 20 wickets falling. With West Indies 82 for nine and with batting looking tough, Sri Lanka were trying to curb the flow of runs. The hosts, who lead the three match series 1-0, had a 132 run lead when last man Shannon Gabriel walked into bat.

Gabriel lofted off-spinner Dilruwan Perera and Kusal Perera fielding at long-on, threw himself in a bid to take the catch but the ball cleared the boundary and the fielder crashed onto the advertising hoardings. The fielder’s face and ribs made contact with the hoardings and he remained motionless for a couple of minutes forcing the support staff to rush to the scene.

A doctor attended to Perera at the venue as well and soon he was taken off to a hospital in an ambulance. Dinner was taken early and when play resumed, Sri Lanka restricted the hosts to 93 all out, a recovery considering they were 56 for eight.

In the absence of Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka opened batting. The seamers continued to dominate proceedings and Sri Lanka were reduced to 81 for five with skipper Jason Holder accounting for four wickets.

Kusal Mendis (24) and Dilruwan Perera (1) remained unscathed through to stumps with Sri Lanka requiring a further 63 runs with five wickets in hand to win the game. Kusal Perera is expected to bat next in a bid to help Sri Lanka square the series and salvage some pride in what has been a disastrous tour so far. Sri Lanka have not lost a Test series to West Indies in 15 years.

