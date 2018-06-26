Hearing of Avant Garde Chairman postponed to 25th July

Hearing of the bribery case against the Chairman of Avant Garde, Nissanka Yapa Senadhipathi and former Coordinating Secretary of the Ministry of Defense, Major General Palitha Fernando has been postponed to 25th July, as ordered by the Colombo High Court.

When the case was called before the Colombo High Court Judge Shashi Mahendran, today (26), attorneys of the retired Major General Palitha Fernando produce a medical certificate stating that their client was currently hospitalized due to a surgery.

Accordingly, the hearing was postponed to 25th July and the HC judge advised the witnesses to be present at the court at that day.

Fernando, former chairman of Rakna Arakshaka Lanka Limited, and Senadhipathi were indicted on 47 counts by the Bribery Commission in August this year.

They have been charged of soliciting and accepting Rs 35.5 million as a gratification to transfer Maritime Protection Services from the Sri Lanka Army to Rakna Arakshaka Lanka Ltd.