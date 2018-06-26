Govt. should make a plan to help fallen businessmen  Former President

June 26, 2018   01:42 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The current government should work out a plan to help the fallen businessmen, stated the former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

He stated this attending an event held in Kurunegala area.

Steps should be taken to rebuild local businessmen who were ravaged by the debt struggle, he said.

Meanwhile, acquisition of any property and assets of businessmen by the banks should not be allowed and concessions should be provided to support them to conduct their businesses, further stated the former President.

