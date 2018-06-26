Warnings issued for long-distance private bus employees of South

All long-distance private bus employees of Southern Province have been requested to withdraw from the strike and if not their license would be cancelled from tomorrow (27) onwards, warned Chairman of National Transport Commission (NTC) M.A.P. Hemachandra.

Permits issued by the NTC for the drivers and conductors who work in the buses will also be cancelled, he stated.

Private buses travelling from Galle to Colombohave been engaged in a strike since last morning (25).

The strike was launched to protest the hindrances caused by short-distance bus services to long-distance bus services.

Commuters leaving to Colombo and offices are severely affected due to this situation.

Meanwhile, a bus belonging to the Sri Lanka Transport Board was stoned by a group of people last night (25), at Madampagama, Ambalangoda.