Mobile phone used for murder of Ranjan de Silva found in a canal

A mobile phone used to provide information for the murder of Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia Municipal Council member, Ranjan de Silva was found in a canal in Ratmalana, today (26).

The mobile phone was recovered from the Sylvester Canal near the Ratmalana Railway Station during a search conducted by the Criminal Investigation Department and Navy divers.

A suspect alleged to have supplied information for the murder, when interrogated by the CID, has said that he had given the phone to a friend to be discarded.

Accordingly, the CID had questioned the said friend and it had been revealed that the phone was thrown into the Sylvester Canal.

Ranjan de Silva, 62, who is also the father of Sri Lankan cricketer Dhananjaya de Silva, was killed in a shooting incident, which left two others injured, at around 8.30pm on May 24 in Sri Gnanendra Road, Ratmalana.

The CID is conducting further investigations.