French tourist killed in a motor accident at Wellawaya

A foreign tourist has been killed in a motor accident that has occurred on the Ella-Wellawaya road, this morning (26).

The deceased is revealed to be a 78 year old French national, according to the Police.

A bus carrying foreign tourists had stopped at the Ella Road and the said French tourist had crossed the road to take a photograph when a bus travelling towards Ella had hit him.

The tourist had been admitted to the Wellawaya Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

The bus driver had been arrested with regard to the incident and Wellawaya Police are conducting further investigations.