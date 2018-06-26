Navy rescues seamen onboard distressed merchant vessel

June 26, 2018   04:54 pm

-

The captain and 10 seamen who were onboard the distressed merchant ship ‘Mutha Pioneer’ in the seas 11.6 nautical miles off Colombo harbour, were rescued by  Fast Attack Craft attached to Western naval command, at the dawn today (26), said the Navy.

The ship which was sailing under Dominican flag had lost its control over the captain and listed to the port side and it had been informed to the SL Navy. Accordingly, two FAC were promptly dispatched by the Navy and the safely rescued crew was transferred to Colombo harbour.

Further, the rescued crew was comprised of 10 Sri Lankans and one Indonesian person. The ship owned by an Indian was sailing under command of a Sri Lankan Captain. The rescued persons were handed over to Harbour Police, Colombo by SL Navy.

